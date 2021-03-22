  1. Home
FDCI x LFW Day 5: Pooja Hegde, Ananya Panday, Hina Khan & more play showstopper on final day of fashion week

The final day of the fashion week saw a number of celebrity showstoppers who took the ramp by storm! Take a look at all that went down yesterday.
11818 reads Mumbai Updated: March 22, 2021 11:41 am
FDCI x LFW Day 5: Ananya Panday, Pooja Hegde, Hina Khan & more play showstopper on final day of fashion week
The first-ever edition of the phygital fashion week that was in collaboration with both the FDCI and Lakme Fashion Week, commenced on March 16 and went on till 21st. It saw a number of designer showcases on all the days, along with celebrities playing showstopper as well! Here's all that went down on the last day of Fashion Week.

Pawan Sachdeva showcased his collection Neoteric which bore a splash of colours including greys, powder blue, reds, oranges and more. This line was all about comfort first and had a very pop/chic vibe to it.

Sanjukta Dutta showcased her collection, Shukoola which means 'bright'. Her outfits had a primarily white base to the indo-western ensembles. From gorgeous lehengas to sarees and cropped blouses, there was a strong Asameese presence in her creations. Lara Dutta played showstopper to the designer's creations.

Gazal Mishra was next to follow with her collection Uzbek Vintage which was inspired by Uzbekistan's foliage. With sheer fabrics, zardozi embroidery, cotton silk, this collection had a feminine appeal to it with shades of burnt pink. Aahana Kumra played showstopper to this designer's creations.

Shaveta and Anuj Label was next to showcase their collection Qalb which means heart! With exquisite fabrics that bore luxurious zardozi detailing and silhouettes perfect for the modern bride, the outfits by this designer was more about keeping it sophisticated and chic. Divya Khosla Kumar played showstopper for the designers in a lovely gold lehenga.

Hyderabad-based Varun Chakkilam showcased his glamorous collection titled Art Nouveau for Spring/Summer 2021. Inspired by the 18th century art movement, the designer's collection focused on feminine shades of pink, greens, yellows and blues, perfect for summer. Pooja Hegde strutted the runway for the designer looking ethereal in one of his creations.

Next up, Abhishek and Vinita created magic with their weaves with their Rajwadi collection. The Tatwamm duo merged exotic textiles with intricate Bandhani and Bhuj to create some of the most stylish cholis in interesting colour palettes. Hina Khan played showstopper for the designer duo in a velvet lehenga and looked absolutely regal!

Dia Mirza looked exquisite in a handloom number by Taneira as she played showstopper for the brand.

Closing the fashion week, was Ruchika Sachdeva's brand Bodice. She launched her collection, Ready, Set, Play, which like the name suggests, played with patterns, shapes and was all about having fun with fashion. The Lakme Brand Ambassador Ananya Panday closed the show in a vibrant pleated skirt and a full-sleeve crop top.

Which designer's creations did you like the best? Comment below and let us know.

