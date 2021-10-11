FDCI X LFW Day 5 roundup: Nirmooha to Gaurav Gupta: The star studded day rose our floral daze & festive mood

Having saved the best for the last, the final day of FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week was all things glorious, glamour and gorgeous! As if the fantabulous designs weren’t enough to make our hearts race, celebrity showstoppers elevated the glam quotient of each show. From bridal lehengas to contemporary gowns in offbeat silhouettes, day 5 did make us bookmark some heart-robbing designer numbers that were too perfect to be true! 6Degree presented the #ColorsOfIndia show where designers Sanjukta Dutta, Shikha & Srishti, Annu's Creation and Megha Jain Madaan kickstarted the closing day of the prestigious fashion week. The grand finale saw Kareena Kapoor Khan owning the ramp in a stunning creation by ace designer Gaurav Gupta proving why is forever the Begum of Bollywood! Here’s all that we could spot from each designer's voluptuous collection.

Sanjukta Dutta

What a show! Sanjukta Dutta made our jaws drop with her incredible ‘Chiki-Miki’ collection that apart from ethnic sarees and suits, featured offbeat and daring avant-garde numbers with 3d florals and psychedelic colours. Divya Khosla Kumar draped a gorgeous black saree that had polka dots and gold and blue zari work all over and closed the show in style.

Shikha & Srishti

Elegant hues in a pastel palette, Shikha & Srishti exhibited their classy ethnic bridal collection that’s perfect for this festive season. Chic lehengas with multi-tiered skirts, organza fabric and intricate eye-grabbing floral embroideries reflected the magnificence of nature in their 'Prakriti' collection. Chitrangda Singh walked the ramp playing the perfect showstopper in her pastel blue lehenga featuring heavy floral embroidery of silver and white threads, beads and stones.

Annu's Creation

All things bridal in the classy monotone hued lehengas made Annus’s Creation a show that you shouldn’t miss watching. Intricate embroideries and sensuous necklines and grand statement-making pieces in red and pearl white filled our screens and hearts. The gorgeous Malaika Arora played showstopper in royal red bridal lehenga teamed with luxe jewellery and looked regal in it!

Abstract by Megha Jain Madaan

Edgy, contemporary and classy with an ethnic twist is what Abstract by Megha Jain Madaan showcased in her enchanting collection. The highlight of her designs were panels of horizontal golden stone-studded embroidery work and the collection majorly featured a muted colour palette. Soha Ali Khan turned muse for the show donning an all-black strapless gown that bore panelled golden applique work.

INIFD Launchpad

After the designers showcased their collection at the #ColoursOfIndia show, young creators from INIFD presented their chic collection that was a fresh take on the style and trends of today. Patchwork, a new style of layering, plunging necklines and reflective plastic jackets and bucket hats made a case for millennial style favourites from the offbeat collection.

Nirmooha

Next up, label Nirmooha showcased their collection ‘Retro-Spection’ that was inspired from the 60’s booms, graphic with a dash of bohemia. Vibrant hues, artistic floral print designs, sequin work and cut out details in poppy contracting colour palette gave us pleasant spring and vacay vibes.

Nidhi Yasha

Channelling the dark feminine energy of the night through an intriguing, deep colour palette in prints and techniques, moving towards blazing reds and finally to flesh pinks, designer Nidhi Yasha’s collection ‘The Raven,’ chronicles the journeys of her subconscious through imageries of the depths of forest blossoms and intense designs featuring corset tops, sheer fabrics, lace details and dramatic sleeves.

Ranna Gill

Exemplifying Rana Gill’s love for colours, prints and getaways, the collection exuded a romantic vibe, perfect for a luxury weekend vacay, with a sweetly sophisticated twist. Vibrant prints and sublime textures, with signature Ranna Gill embroideries, were fused to create a fantastical world of beauty, joy, luxury and adventure. Abstract colourful prints, flowy fabric and floral details on luxe fabric took the center stage.

Rina Dhaka

Paralympian Deepa Malik and hockey player Udita Duhan turned muse for Rina Dhaka’s collection titled ‘Sweet Escape’. Breezy jumpsuits, quirky sarongs in pastel hues, maxi dresses dosed in vibrant floral prints and sequin worked co-ord sets were the major eye-grabbing looks from the collection. The resort wear line revisited a mix and match of Indian craft with a new style spin with chic and cosy silhouettes.

Gaurav Gupta

The grand finale was made perfect by the awe-inspiring collection of ace designer Gaurav Gupta. Being an advanced diver and ocean lover, the designer took inspiration from the marine life and gave us an underwater illusionary experience by drawing elements from the incessant aquatic life; corals, the jellyfish and fantasy creatures in the form of prints, forms and silhouettes. The show was sealed perfect by none other than Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has been playing showstopper for the brand every season, donning a mermaid silhouette strapless gown that featured olive green and silver hued flowy gill-like embellishments.

What are your thoughts on this season’s FDCI X LFW joint 'Phygital' fashion week? Tell us in the comments below.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Rajesh Pratap Singh on Satya Paul's new collection, future collaborations, Diet Sabya and more