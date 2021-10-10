FDCI x LFW Day 5: Soha Ali Khan sparkles in a black and gold strapless dress by Megha Jain Madaan: Yay or Nay?

The FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week event is almost done. On day 5 of the fashion event, 4 celebrity showstoppers walked the runway for designers who presented their latest collection at the #ColorsOfIndia show. Soha Ali Khan played showstopper for Meghna Jain Madaan's brand, Abstract, in a black strapless dress with tiers of gold running all through.

A regular at the fashion week, Soha returned to the runway after a hiatus, in a glamorous avatar for the show. The petite 43-year-old mother of one made a strong case for strapless in a black outfit. The tiered number from Megha Jain Madaan's label featured gold applique work running through the outfit horizontally. The fit-and-flare style number flattered her silhouette and gave the outfit an indo-western look, perfect for the festive season. A gold handcuff, statement gold dangling earrings and her hair pulled back into elegant braids and styled into a low chic bun completed the diva's look.

Soha's makeup is also worth a mention as it only added to her look further. A flawless base, rose-tinted cheeks, lots of highlighter, filled-in brows and peachy lips ensured she looked gorgeous. Defined eyes with loads of mascara enhanced her doe-like eyes well.

Additionally, abstract gold paper stuck around her neck area completed the Tum Mile actress' look for the grand event on the last day of the fashion week.

What are your thoughts on Soha Ali Khan's show-stopping look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

