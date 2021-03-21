  1. Home
FDCI x LFW Finale: Ananya Panday DAZZLES as the showstopper for Bodice as she closes the fashion week

The actress stunned as the played showstopper for the second time at the joint FDCI and Lakme Fashion Week event. She closed the show for Ritika Sachdeva's Bodice.
35945 reads Mumbai Updated: March 22, 2021 06:32 pm
FDCI x LFW Finale: Ananya Panday DAZZLES as the showstopper for Bodice as she closes the fashion week
While the pandemic has set many other industries back, the fashion industry seems to be thriving in India in full swing. The first-ever edition of the phygital fashion week where FDCI and Lakme Fashion Week came together to put forth a joint event, commenced on March 16 with Anamika Khanna opening the show. Today marks the closing of the show with Ritika Sachdeva's brand, Bodice.

From winning the Woolmark prize to closing fashion week, the designer has come a long way! She even had the gorgeous diva, Ananya Panday play showstopper for her and strut the runway in one of her many vibrant, colourful and young creations perfect to lounge in the summer and also cool enough to wear outside in the form of business casuals or even for a date night or brunch!
For her showstopper look, the diva rocked a white full-sleeve crop top with Bodice's iconic linear pattern sleeves. This, styled with a high-waisted colour-blocked pleated skirt was all about Ananya's fuss-free showstopper look. A pair of suede block heeled boots, a face full of glam makeup - neutral eyes, lots of mascara, filled-in brows and bright pink, glossy lips completed Panday's look for the event.

What are your thoughts on Ananya Panday's showstopper look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: FDCI x LFW: Pooja Hegde, Lara Dutta, Hina Khan & more play showstoppers on the last day of the fashion week

Credits :viral bhayani

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Amazing, Yay

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Show stopper ?? What a Joke !!

Anonymous 5 hours ago

Nay

Anonymous 9 hours ago

She looks so cute

Anonymous 20 hours ago

She looks anorexic

Anonymous 20 hours ago

dont get jealous from her beauty and fitness she is damnn cuteeeee i love her she is tallentedd and you dont know how she fittestttt in btown