FDCI x LFW: Kiara Advani & Kartik Aaryan turn show stoppers for Manish Malhotra and it’s a glamorous affair

The day 4 of the phygital fashion week was taken a notch higher with gorgeous divas walking the ramp. Check it out

With the pandemic hitting us hard in 2020, fashion took a step back while important issues needed to be addressed. While quarantine fashion and work from home wardrobe has always managed to keep us on our toes, things are starting to get back to the ‘new normal’ which brings us to the phygital edition of the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week.

Fashion weeks have always been a glamorous event with celebs taking on both the front row and the ramp. This year, it was slightly different as the front row was changed into a drive through experience but our gorgeous Bollywood divas still managed to make a statement on the ramp.

Athiya Shetty took over the ramp for Payal Singhal. The actress walked down the floor wearing a gorgeous set. From what looked like a modern version of a lehenga, shetty picked out a cropped maxi skirt and styled it with a cropped strappy tee. She then layered it with a matching bomber jacket that was quite a statement in it’s own. Adding to the modernity, she picked out a pair of white sneakers that added that extra bit of sporty oomph to the look. Long pearl hoops accessorised her look while she completed the show-stopping look with fresh hair and makeup.

Next on our list is Kiara Advani who walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra and boy did she look gorgeous. Manish’s outfit was enough to steal the show as it was heavily embellished in silver sequins. The large lehenga skirt was styled with a matching cut-out blouse that was attached to the skirt. Adding to it was a cap sleeve that mimicked a dupatta. The outfit was a statement in it’s own which is why, Kiara kept the rest of the look simple with a braided bun and neutral makeup.

Next on the list is Kartik Aaryan who turned show stopper for the designer yet again. Like always he looked dapper in a black ensemble as she sported his new hairdo. Both Manish and Kartik were the perfect gentlemen on the ramp as they helped Kiara with her long train.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read| FDCI x LFW Day 3: From Masaba’s drive trough show to Gauri & Nainika’s summer dreams, the day was a treat

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×