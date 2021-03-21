FDCI x LFW: Pooja Hegde, Lara Dutta, Hina Khan & more play showstoppers on the last day of the fashion week

On the final day of the joint phygital fashion show, these showstoppers walked the runway and stole our hearts! Take a look at their outfits.

Today marks the final day of the FDCI and Lakme Fashion Week's joint fashion show. Closing the half-physical and half-digital fashion week with a bang, were a number of celebrity showstoppers who showcased the latest collections of designers on the runway.

At 5 pm, 5 different designers put forth their latest collection at the live event in Mumbai. Here's a closer look at the showstopper outfits.

The first celebrity to walk down the runway was former Miss Universe. Lara strutted down the runway for a designer in a lovely white cotton saree with yellow traditional prints all over. A stark contrast of colour with a splash of blue, orange and white in traditional prints added a modern touch to the classic look. We also love the heavy jewellery in the form of statement earrings and rings that Lara sported.

Next up, popular actress Pooja Hegde walked the runway for designer Varun Chakkilam in a lovely white lehenga which bore blue botanical prints all over it. Her blouse bore detailed embroidery and embellishments. She wore her sheer dupatta in a cape-style at the back. Pooja's makeup too was on-point. Pooja gorgeous brunette locks were styled into messy waves and pulled into a half-up manner.

Following that, looked absolutely breath-taking in an indigo-hued velvet lehenga. Her glamorous outfit featured heavy gold embroidery all over it and a matching blouse. The hem of her lehenga was heavily embroidered with gold and colourful floral work. Over this, Hina draped a matching blue dupatta with bandini print on it. Her hair was styled into the perfect waves and a nose ring completed her look.

Musical sensation Divya Khosla Kumar also walked down the runway looking her absolute best in a muted yellow lehenga with temple embroidery all over. The lehenga bore heavy bead work and a scalloped hem. Her blouse on the other hand was heavily embellished with gold embroidery and beads. Divya's hair was styled in a messy manner and bright pink eyeshadow topped off with red lips completed her glam look.

Which diva's outfit do you like the best? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :viral bhayani

