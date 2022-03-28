FDCI x LFW Roundup: Shanaya Kapoor, Kriti Sanon to Ananya Panday: Fab showstoppers who heated up the runway

And just like that, a luxe 5 Day show was sealed off with oomph. We knew for certain that we were on sartorial heaven as models paraded on the ramp dressed in ensembles that were examples of fabulous creations made by ace designers. As FDCI x Lakme Fashion Show narrated fashion trends to us through prints, colours, and patterns, let's take a quick recap of all that needs to stay on top of our minds this season to stay fly.

Here's to all the times we said 'Oh yes' as we witnessed celebrity showstoppers who were the icing on the cake every show so needed. Join in to vote for your favourite stars and their ensembles!

Soha Ali Khan

They say firsts are always special. There's no denial here from our end. We agreed as the Tum Mile actress was the showstopper for INIFD Launchpad who dressed up like a doll in a strapless corset-style top and had the cropped number clubbed with a tulle midi skirt that came with two tiers. Her look was rounded off with platform pumps.

Mrunal Thakur

Beautiful in Boho! Working around just red and yellow ensembles as a go-to choice for wedding goers can now be thing of the past. Amp it up with this chevron-printed number. A signature of the Designer JJ Valaya, the Jersey actor was his showstopper who donned a halter neck blouse with silver sequins, gold, and black lehenga with a tan belt to complement. Her heavily accessorised look brought many swoon-worthy silver pieces in oxidised form.

Shruti Haasan

Suit sets that suggest out of the box vibe are the kind we're not ready to let go of. The silk combo consisted of a mandarin collar suit and straight-fit trousers, both bore colourful prints. Upping the sporty-chic look of the showstopper for Adidas Originals x Ujjawal Dubey was her sneakers from the former brand.

Mira Rajput

You're always going to be best dressed when you choose flower power. Period. Clad in an Aisha Rao lehenga set, the mother-of-two had a strappy cropped blouse with a sweetheart neckline which she wore with a lehenga that bore lots of colourful embroideries and a satin waistband. This was put with minimal jewellery to draw extra focus to her ensemble alone.

Huma Qureshi

Blazer dresses are often seen as punchy and we now know why. With the Dedh Ishqiya actress in a printed mini dress from Two Point Two Studio that had two shades to set the bright mood, orange and purple, this bishop-sleeved and plunging neckline ensemble was combined with a tin-style handbag and sock-style lemon yellow boots.

Shanaya Kapoor and Siddhant Chaturvedi

It takes two to tango to make a hot show happen and here goes the duo. The Bedhadak girl and Gehraiyaan actor were muses for Manish Malhotra. She rocked a halter-neck dress with side cut-outs and mosaic-style mirrors. And, the man sported a black shirt which sat beneath a long blazer with floral and geometric patterns that was paired up with matching trousers.

Janhvi Kapoor

Fire alarms, what good are you for? The showstopper for Punit Balana was a gorgeous girl in red, the Roohi actress wore a cropped strappy blouse which she combined with a lehenga skirt that had heaps of gold embroidery. This was beautified with gold accessories to round out the regal look.

Harnaaz Sandhu

Our very own Miss Universe brought equal parts of hot and cool with this look as she made her debut as a showstopper at the fashion week for Shivan & Narresh. She wore a velvet halter-neck gown with a halter-neck that had it all embellished and sparkled so fine. This plunging neckline number was worn with black sunnies and we'll say it again, what a bombshell!

Kriti Sanon

If only we could keep a count of all the black ensembles we can't stop drooling over. Here what belongs to the list lately, is the creation by Tarun Tahiliani. This bore a strapless ruched top which was worn with a high-waist skirt with sheer fabric and embellishments. The dupatta was the same as the top's fabric. With drop earrings, the Mimi actress was a treat to look at!

Pooja Hegde

Desi girl, we love you and your ensemble in equal measure. Say 1, 2, 3, and just bookmark this already if you have pre-wedding celebrations to attend. The showstopper for Keerthi Kadire brought a look to the runway that had a play of pastels and bright hues put together. This lehenga set from the ALEZAEH collection featured a cropped blouse and a voluminous skirt all with pretty floral embroidery making the magic come true. Look at her yellow hair accessory. Love it!

Nargis Fakhri

All fans of anarkalis, we hope you're here already. The Housefull 3 girl glammed up in Romaa's three-piece set that had a full-sleeved kurta, palazzo pants, and a dupatta. Embroidered in gold, this was matched up to add more of a majestic touch with chunky accessories. Simple, yet so perfect for an engagement.

Neha Dhupia

Floral looks extra fun and fabulous in summers and as he turned muse for ALL- the plus size store, this printed maxi dress and an organza long jacket has us reminiscing of tropics. Wear it to a date by the beach, ya?

Ananya Panday

Missed the grand finale? It was high on shine, just like the night sky wanted it to be. The Liger starlet bid adieu to 2022's show as she wore Falguni Shane Peacock mini strapless dress that entailed a long sweeping train. This had oodles of sparkly embellishments coloured in purple and pink. Ankle-strap heels and a single bracelet helped her slay it all.

Which diva's look is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE: Designer Shruti Sancheti on Alchemy collection, celeb outfits, and fail-safe picks for summer