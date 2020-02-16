Filmfare Awards 2020: Alia Bhatt in Georges Hobeika looks drop dead gorgeous as she owns the red carpet

The Gully Boy star Alia Bhatt made quite an appearance at the 65th Filmfare Awards in a lovely gown by the one and only Georges Hobeika. Take a look!

Yesterday for the 65th Filmfare Awards all the biggest stars of Bollywood touched down in Guwahati, Assam. And there is no denying that the award season brings some stunning red carpet looks our way. From who walked down the carpet like a morphing butterfly to who owned the red carpet in a cascading dual-toned gown, it was a field day for fashion. We took the liberty of breaking down the ever gorgeous Alia’s look in Georges Hobeika for you. Thank us later!

The stunner Alia Bhatt opted for a free flowing dual-toned gown by Georges Hobeika for the Filmfare Awards held in Guwahati yesterday. The off shoulder gown had a slanting orangish yellow panel that cascaded in a flare on Alia’s hand. The perfectly draped number culminated in a snug fitted silhouette up till her waist and furthermore tumbled down in a huge flare. The blush pink chiffon fabric pooled around Alia Bhatt’s feet. The gown also featured a thigh high slit and a blush pink delicate belt at the waist. The Gully Boy star paired her gown with silver metallic heels.

For her glam look, she opted for a ‘no makeup’ look with lightly done pink eye makeup, filled in bushy brows and pink-tinted nude lip colour. The star combed her hair back messily and completed her look.

Though we like Alia Bhatt’s outfit choice, her subdued glam left us disappointed. What do you think about Alia Bhatt in an outfit by Georges Hobeika? Comment below and let us know.

