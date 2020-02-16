Filmfare Awards 2020: Ananya Panday in a Dylan Parienty outfit is the ultimate queen bee

Ananya Panday dazzled on the red carpet at the 65th Filmfare Awards in a yellow and black outfit by Dylan Parienty. Take a look!

The 65th Filmfare Awards held at Guwahati, Assam were a star studded affair. The biggest names of Bollywood such as , , Kartik Aaryan, , Ananya Panday and so on marked their attendance at the prestigious award ceremony. We think it's safe to say that the fashion filled red carpet is as crucial as the actual award ceremony these days. From Ananya’s tulle loaded gown to Alia’s flowy chiffon gown, our beloved Bollywood celebs didn’t fail to mesmerise us on the red carpet. Let’s walk through Ananya Panday’s yellow and black number which she eloquently pulled off on the red carpet.

For the ultra-glamorous event, Ananya opted for a fluffy three tiered skirt. The yellow high-waisted number was detailed with layers and layers of fabric. With her enormous skirt she paired a black off-shoulder satin bralette. The sweetheart neckline and hem of the bralette were detailed with crystal clear diamonds. The bralette also featured bows drooping on her upper arms. The black and yellow stunning number was designed by Dylan Parienty, a Paris based couture house. For her glam look, Ananya Panday wore a fresh face of makeup, filled in her ebony coloured brows and opted for a pink lip hue. She topped off her look with soft beachy waves.

Usually yellow and black is a difficult combination to pull off but Ananya Panday slayed in the outfit throughout the night without looking like a honeybee. This look was definitely a yay for us!

What do you think about Ananya Panday in a stunning number by Dylan Parienty? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion and Beauty, follow @pinkvillafashion

Read More