Filmfare Awards 2021: Tamannaah Bhatia, Nora Fatehi to Taapsee: The BEST DRESSED actors on the red carpet

The pandemic has set everyone back this year as well. From keeping celebrations low to having virtual award shows and red carpets, it seems like we have circled back to last year. This time around, the Filmfare Awards took place on a much smaller scale with no audience and only a select few actors gracing the red carpet. Nonetheless, they put up quite the show with their outfits! Here's a rundown of who wore what on the Filmfare Awards 2021 red carpet.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Looking like a real-life Barbie doll, Tamannaah stepped out in a hot pink Bennu Sehgall fit and flare gown. Her strapless outfit featured a sweetheart neckline and pink beads and embellishments on her bodice. Styled by Sukriti Grover, a pair of three-strap rose gold stilettos and statement silver earrings completed the diva's look.

Nora Fatehi

Raising the heat at the awards show, Nora Fatehi was dripping in a gold Georges Chakra gown with a cowl neck. The outfit hugged her curves and featured a thigh-high slit with a sweeping train. Dusted gold makeup, her hair styled into perfect cascading waves and a pair of shimmery stilettos completed the actress' look.



Looking like an absolute dream while taking home the award for Best Actress, Taapsee left us floored in this pink and lilac shaded gown with intricate beading on it by Zara Umrigar. A pair of silver stilettos and silver headgear completed her look. While we love Taapsee's outfit, we think she could have done away with the headgear!

Sanjana Sanghi

Giving us one of the most experimental looks from the event, Sanjana Sanghi picked out a custom Amit Aggarwal number. The mix of grey and black on this metallic swirly strapless dress paired with simple heels and her hair styled into a top knot, made for a fresh look. Smokey eyes and pink lips completed Sanghi's look.



Looking like an absolute diva in a one-shoulder white gown, Sunny Leone walked the red carpet. Her outfit featured a thigh-high slit and a floor-sweeping long train. Poker-straight side-swept hair, silver stilettos and a simple diamond bracelet completed her look.

Mithila Palkar

Bringing back the emerald green look that was big a few years back, Mithila rocked a mermaid-silhouette gown we can't get over. Her outfit bore a plunging neckline and a short train. We love the sheer elegance of the gown and the simplicity of her makeup that only elevated her look further. With her hair styled into simple curls, this look was one of our favourites from the evening.

Daisy Shah

Seems like mermaid gowns were the real deal at the event! Daisy Shah picked out a deep purple number with a feathered neckline and a ruffle hem with a long train. Her hair pulled up into a classic bun with a few face-framing tendrils left loose.

Amruta Khanvilkar

Looking resplendent in a bright red saree, Amruta kept it traditional as she sported the classic drape on the red carpet. Smokey eyes and her hair styled into a wet hairdo completed her sleek and stylish look.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Looking extremely dapper on the red carpet Ayshmann gave us a fresh look in a crushed brown blazer that he wore over a simple white shirt, formal pants and a black tie.

Who according to you was the best dressed on the red carpet? Comment below and let us know.

