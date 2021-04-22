Flared jeans to halter tops & tie dye: ALL the 90s trends that are making a COMEBACK

From Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor, all the celebrities are leaning towards trends inspired by 90s fashion. Check it out

History repeats itself and so does fashion trends and while it’s 2021, it feels like we’re still living in the 90s when it comes to fashion. It’s the year of reminiscing the past trends and 90s seem to be the obvious choice. While there are still modern elements that help create a statement, we do see a lot of 90s fashion being the point of reference. From corset tops to flared jeans and tie-dye, here are all the trends from the last leg of the 20th century that are making a comeback.

Halter tops

Metallic halter tops with backless details are all the rage right now. Right before the second wave of Covid hit India, celebs like Janhvi Kapoor and already showed the world how to rock it right. They are definitely a statement piece that can easily add that bit of extra oomph to any and every occasion.

Scarf Tops

Remember when people wore bandanas as tops? Well, to our surprise, it’s the hottest summer trend right now and people are getting innovative by the day. From Kylie Jenner to Kapoor sisters, celebs are making the most of their colourful scarf tops and we’re in awe!

Corset tops

This trend is inspired a lot by the corset transitions we saw in the 90s. Unlike the traditional corset from the start of the 1900s, this is a modern twist inspired by the 90s. These are used to enhance and cinch the waist while blending perfectly with trendy silhouettes.

Flared Jeans

Known as boot cut jeans back in the day, these flared numbers are making a comeback this summer. They are comfy, easy to wear and when paired with the right tee, it’s bound to make a statement. So, if you’re a hoarder and still have your boot cut jeans lying in your closet, it’s time to bring them out!

Tie-Dye

No matter what the silhouette or style, celebs are going gaga over tie-dye. Colourful dyes outfits are what most celebs are picking out for the summer and we’re definitely no complaining! It’s a fun print to rock and a refreshing change from the summer florals.

