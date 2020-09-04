  1. Home
Flashback Friday: When Aishwarya Rai wore a strapless gown as she posed with Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan

Flashback to when the Bachchan family looked their glamorous selves on the red carpet. Check it out
Fashion Flashback: When Aishwarya Rai wore a strapless gown as she posed with Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan
It's Friday yet again and today we're back with another flashback from the depths of our archives. We are definitely using this time to make the most of our Bollywood collection over the years. While we have found some of the most outstanding hidden gems, it's always fun to have a look at some of the most stunning looks of all times! 

Today, we have none other than Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who looked her elegant best in a strapless gown posed hand in hand alongside husband, Abhishek Bachchan and father in law, Amitabh Bachchan. The father-son duo looked dapper like always while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shined like a diva in between! The corset half of the gown clung perfectly to her body showing off her curves and later flared out into a gown. The actress' black strapless tulle number further bore scattered gold foil work all over.

The tulle number gracefully brushed the floors while she looked resplendent in black. The actress made the most of her night out with a glam that turned heads. Soft smokey eyes with a flawless base and nude lip set the tone right for the night! 

Adding to her look, she styled her hair in voluminous waves that gave the evening attire a touch of vintage! 

What are your thoughts about the stylish trio? Let us know in the comments section below. 

Credits :getty images

