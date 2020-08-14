Flashback Friday: When Aishwarya Rai wore a yellow kurta with brown pants at the Cannes Film Festival in 2003

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made quite a statement at the Cannes Film Festival as she showed up in a bright yellow kurta. Check it out

It's Friday and we're back with yet another flashback and this time around we have who has been creating a buzz around her red carpet appearances for over a decade now. While the Cannes Film Festival got called off due to the pandemic it is always fun to look back at all of the old looks and feel nostalgic. This week we are throwing it back to 2003 when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the prestigious film festival.

For all the people who have been following the Cannes film festival for years now, you know the number of looks that get served at the festival. The red carpet is just the tip of the iceberg and case in point, today's look is from one of the photocalls before Aish decided to hit the carpet. For the session, she opted for a short full-sleeved kurta in a bright yellow hue. It featured embroideries on brown around the neckline. She styled it with a pair of brown pants that brushed the floors. Adding to her look were her matching brown shoes that peeked through the wide-legged hem of her pants.

A full face of glam with pink lipstick and gloss added more to her look. She accessorised it with gold earrings and a pendant brooch.

While her look was definitely trendy then, the ill-fitted pants with the loosely fitted kurta made no sense. Indian fashion then was all about kurtas and jewellery, I mean it was early '2000s, but compared to the other guests around her, she seemed way off her game. Do you agree with us? What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

