Flashback Friday: When Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma rocked VIBRANT outfits and struck a pose together

Throwing it back to a couple of years when both the chirpy divas struck a pose together and made our day! Take a look.
2462 reads Mumbai
Flashback Friday: When Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma rocked VIBRANT outfits and struck a pose together
Two of Bollywood's most quirky and chirpy actresses have to be Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma. Both the divas are known for their natural spunk and are always high on energy. They are also two of the leading and well-dressed ladies in the industry today and manage to make a mark with every outfit they sport.

A couple of years back, both Alia and Anushka were at a party and struck poses for the paparazzi causing quite a stir with their outfits and friendship.
Getting straight to it, Alia Bhatt picked out a vibrant purple jumpsuit for the event. The structured number featured a small cut out detail at her chest and ended at the floor. She let her outfit do all the talking and didn't pick any accessories to go with it. Instead, her hair was pulled back into a messy ponytail, away from her face. Neutral lipstick and defined eyes completed her look.

Anushka on the other hand went bold with a bright red coordinated set. A satin red full-sleeve blouse neatly tucked into a pair of high-waisted tomato red satin pants with a ruffled high-low hem, make for Sharma's experimental look. A pair of gold hoop earrings, defined eyes and her hair also pulled back into a ponytail was all she needed to complete this look.

Both the divas pulled off their bold looks with total east. Which outfit is more your style - Alia Bhatt or Anushka Sharma's? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :pinkvilla

