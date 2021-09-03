Flashback Friday: When Anushka Sharma looked like a goddess in the golden lehenga at her wedding reception

Fashion is ever-changing. But some outfits or looks leave an ever-lasting impact on our minds. Those looks either create new trends or inspire people to create new ones. For such bewildering fashion statements, we have Flashback Fridays, just to remind you of some unique mesmerizing fashion outfits and looks and refresh your memories for inspiration.

This time, we are back with none other than and her wedding reception look. The actress made some stunning and unique choices when it came to her wedding. Every look donned by her was out of the world. She ditched the tradition of red to be worn on the wedding day but opted to go for a blush pink lehenga. Similarly, with her wedding reception, she went for two looks, and we loved them both.

Anushka was a Sabyasachi bride, and her outfit was from Sabyasachi Mukherjee. We were in awe after seeing her at the wedding reception held in Delhi, where she wore the golden lehenga. She also wore a red saree but the lehenga took our hearts away.

Do you remember her astounding look? If not, have a look below.

The actress set some new #weddingdressgoals for all the new brides. Anushka and Virat got married in 2017, and till now, her wedding looks are an inspiration.

The golden lehenga from Sabyasachi was heavily embroidered intricate work with the hand, using silver thread, gold sequins, and organza flowers. The blouse had thin strappy sleeves with a round neckline embracing the delicacy of the outfit, along with a long voluminous lehenga with full embroidery all over.

Paired with it was a shimmery golden dupatta tucked inside a belt around the waist with the Sabyasachi logo, a Bengal tiger on it. The dupatta was rendered by a master craftsman from Lucknow. I have to say, the whole outfit was over-the-top (OTT). She opted for a diamond choker and Solitaire studs from the Sabyasachi Fine Jewellery collection. Her chooda went perfectly with her whole look. Her sculpted waves with soft brown smokey eyes, nude lips and tinted cheeks added glam to her attire.

