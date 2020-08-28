Flashback Friday: When Anushka Sharma rocked bangs back in 2013 and showed the world how it is done

Throwback to 2013 when Anushka Sharma had a makeover and sported bangs. Check it out

While 2020 has not been the year we all expected it to be, we surely know that it hasn’t been the best for all the people sitting at home with a bad haircut. While some are growing their hair, others have gone back to their old teenage habits of cutting their own hair and these very bangs are back in trend. I mean, if everybody does it, it isn’t wrong, right?

When we talk about bangs, it instantly takes us back to the time rocked them in all its glory! This drastic makeover happened in 2013 right after Jab Tak Hai Jaan released. 2013 was surely a year for experimentation for her and the short bangs were right by her side throughout!

Sharma surely showed the world how to pull off the tricky hair cut at multiple occasions and boy are we in awe! You’d think bangs cover most of the face and as every other person will suggest, you should keep your makeup simple. But no, Anushka went all out with her bangs as she styled it with a classic pantsuit and a bright red lip. Truly iconic!

Even when it comes to her casual looks, her effortless style has always been the centre of attention. Whites here he usual favourites even then.

While bangs are enough of a statement on its own, Anushka took her to look to a whole new level with intense kohl-clad eyes and surprisingly bright sequin attires.

While the bangs era is surely coming back, its best to keep things simple unless you’re as bold as Anushka!

