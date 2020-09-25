Flashback Friday: When Deepika Padukone paired her smokey eyes with arched brows and a wet hairdo in 2007

Throwing it back to 2007 when Deepika Padukone sported a black embroidered dress with a wet hairdo and smokey eyes. Check it out

has always been the one to look her best at most events that come her way. However, it's always fun to look back at celebs' style journey and how things have evolved over the years. This brings us to our weekly flashback features where we look back at some of the most iconic looks including some 'not so stunning ones' and this week we have Deepika Padukone who made quite the statement with her wet hairdo.

For the unversed, wet hairdo as the name suggests gives an illusion of wet hair perfectly styled with gel and other hair mousses to achieve that texture. Throwing it back to 2007 which believe it or not was 13 years ago, we have Deepika Padukone rocking the wet hairdo with a halter neck dress. The dress bore a V-neck silhouette that cinched at the waist and flared out in an A-line silhouette that cropped right above the knees.

The black wonder then featured colourful embroideries in yellow and orange making sure all eyes were on the actress. While the dress was enough to make a statement, she opted for a full face of glam with kohl-rimmed eyes, smokey eyeshadow, arched eyebrows, blushed cheeks and a neutral glossy lip. While this makeup was pretty trendy back then, now that we look at it, it seems a bit too much with the hair.

Deepika Padukone's style has surely changed for the best since then and we can vouch for it!

