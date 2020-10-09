Flashback Friday: When Deepika Padukone posed for candid pictures in bright green eyeshadow & stole the show

In today’s episode of #FlashbackFriday we go back to the time when Deepika Padukone experimented with her glam. Check it out

Makeup has always been an important part of any outfit and there’s no denying that! While this is the case, celebs are slowly starting to understand the importance of it now. Previously, makeup was just there to amp up your natural feature, but now, it’s much more than that. Celebs are taking their makeup game to a whole new level with a plethora of colours and trends at their disposal. You will rarely find celebs letting their guard down when it comes to makeup these days.

Talking about recent events, makeup has been a great area to experiment and when we dug deep into our archives we found a rather great proof of the same. Considering its #FlashbackFriday, it’s rather rude of us to not bring up and iconic fashion moment and this time around we have ’s candid shots from a few years ago. In what appears to a BTS snap, the actress took her glam game a notch higher with green eyeshadow.

In simple terms, the green eyeshadow gives an illusion of a fat winged eyeliner and boy does she look good! With loads of mascara to complete off her eye look, she let it do the talking and opted for a neutral glam otherwise. With a flawless base and a nude lipstick, the makeup look is a solid A. Padukone further contrasted the eye makeup with a red dress that somehow did manage to make a statement!

We love it when celebs try and step out of their comfort zone and try new things. What are your thoughts about it? Do you like Deepika Padukone’s experimentive glam? Let us know in the comments section below.

