Flashback Friday: When Deepika Padukone wore a dramatic gown with an enormous bow at Cannes 2019

Deepika Padukone has graced us with some incredible fashion moments. But her jaw-dropping moments have always come from international red carpet appearances. And what better than the Cannes red carpet? DP loves a touch of drama and her stylist, Shaleena Nathani makes sure she always lives up to her fans' expectations. So this Friday, we again take a trip down memory lane when we revisit Deepika's iconic look in a couture gown that featured a large bow.

Deepika, as always, made a spectacular entry on the first day in a black and white gown by Peter Dundas. The larger than life ensemble took everyone's breath away. Her dress featured a white gown bearing exaggerated pointy sleeves, a plunging neckline and a sweeping train. What attracted us the most was her voluminous black bow in front. She styled it with black strappy stilettoes, multilayered diamond hoop earrings, silver chain link bracelets and a massive ring. She didn't overdo her accessories and fitted the bill exactly.

But she went all out with her makeup and looked like a goddess. Along with a fresh and glowing base, she went for upside-down cat eyes while her slicked-back hair was put up into a super high ponytail. Filled-in brows, blushed cheeks with loads of highlighter with nude brown lips looked stunning as usual.

She strutted down the red carpet looking like an absolute queen and staggering while she waved and blew out a kiss to the shutterbugs. Ought to take notes on how she manages to pull off every outfit seamlessly.

What did you think of her 2019 look? Tell us in the comments.

