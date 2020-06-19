Flashback Friday: When an injured Aishwarya Rai walked the Cannes red carpet in slippers and received backlash

After getting injured on the sets of Khakee, Aishwarya Rai walked the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in a pair of flat slippers. Check it out

Flashback Friday is our favourite day of the week as we get to look back at some of the most iconic times when Bollywood celebrities created fashion history. Today on our list is who has managed to be on quite a lot of our Cannes best-dressed lists.

Today, however, we have the reigning queen of Cannes with one of her iconic looks that made quite a lot of headlines back in 2003. Why? Well, she wore flat slippers to Cannes Film Festival red carpet and received quite a lot of backlash for being under-dressed.

In her defence, Aish got injured on the sets of Khakee (a 2004 release) where a car hit her. Reports suggest that her leg got fractured and she even received a few stitches. She was also advised to be on bed rest for at least a month.

But, later she was seen on the red carpet in an ensemble by Neeta Lulla. She wore a green saree with a strappy long blouse and ofcourse, flats! While we know there is no harm in wearing flats, it was the ensemble that it was paired with that made it look quite a drab. The saree, the blouse, the makeup and the hair did no justice to Aishwarya’s gorgeous looks. In spite of the injury a few weeks ago, the actress still managed to walk the red carpet but got negative comments in return.

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Then vs Now: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s first and last look at Cannes Film Festival decoded

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×