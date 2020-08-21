Flashback Friday: When Kangana Ranaut accessorised her AFFORDABLE INR 600 saree with a jawdropping 2 Lakh bag

Kangana Ranaut opted for an INR 600 saree for her airport look but what stole the show was her Prada bag worth INR 2 lakhs. Check it out

Remember when airport looks were a thing? Celebrities made sure all eyes were in them as they exited the lobby and boy did they look good! As much as we feel how overrated airport ensembles are, we do have a guilty pleasure of looking back at all the times celebs made a statement. Talking about creating a statement, you know you can always count on Kangana to enter the airport looking like an absolute diva and we aren't even exaggerating this time.

So today we're taking you back to the time Kangana stepped out wearing a mere INR 600 saree. She has always been a fan of sarees and loves her traditional weaves. This particular pale beige number is a simple drape with a border around the hem which she picked up from a store in Kolkata. She draped it in a classic manner but that's not where this look stops! The Manikarnika actress then layered her saree with a black trench by Givenchy that gave off major bossy vibes.

Adding to it, a pair of black pointy pumps and matching oversized sunnies made quite a lot of heads turn. What stole the show was the Prada bag she carried. For the unversed, the luxury find is no less than INR 2 lakhs which paired with the saree is surely a winner!

What are your thoughts about it? Do you like her luxury picks?

