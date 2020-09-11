  1. Home
Flashback Friday: When Kangana Ranaut, Rekha and Madhuri Dixit showed the world how glamorous sarees can look

Today, we're taking you back to this iconic moment where three beauties of Bollywood showed the world how it's done! Check it out
Fashion in Bollywood has seen quite a lot of iconic moments. From red carpet outfits to movie characters, there will always be some of the most classic moments that will stand true to its time. One such moment occurred a few years ago when Kangana Ranaut attended Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli's wedding reception. the actress looked no less of a diva as she stepped on the carpet looking her traditional best in a gold silk saree. 

For the event, she let her saree do all the talking and styled it with a full-sleeved blouse. A gold choker necklace accessorised her look while a textured low bun added that extra bit of oomph. What made the night iconic was when the three divas of Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut, Rekha and Madhuri Dixit came together in one frame and posed. While Rekha looked her beautiful evergreen self in a silk saree, Madhuri Dixit posed alongside also made quite the statement in a sheer embellished number. Rekha like always went OTT with her desi looks but still managed to steal the show, while Madhuri made our jaws drop with her charm. This truly has become one of the most iconic moments of the decade and we cannot help but stare at it in awe! 

This night was surely a special one and boy did the leading ladies make the most out of it! What are your thoughts about it! Let us know in the comments section below! 

Anonymous 16 minutes ago

dont like kangana at all but she looks best in saree love rekha

