Flashback Friday: When Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar and Preity Zinta were caught in the same frame

In spite of the competitive phase that Kareena Kapoor and Preity Zinta were in, they posed together alongside, Karan Johar and designer, Manish Malhotra in 2011.

It’s Friday and we’re back in another flashback and this time we’re going to revive the old memories and bring to you these gorgeous pictures from 2011. For all the ‘90s kids and Bollywood fans who remember the supposed tiff between and Kareena Kapoor, you’ll know what a great deal it was for them to come together and pose. In an episode on Koffee With Karan Preity Zinta also spoke about Kareena and said, ‘I don't have any problem with her, but, I do have a problem when she ignores me. I don't like that. Kareena says hi to me when Karan is around. I think, Kareena, we are both actors of the Indian film industry and we should just take a chill-pill.’

While the drama a decade ago surely had us on the edges of our chairs, we simply cannot deny how the leading ladies were always trying to outdo themselves with their fashion choices. This brings us to our #Flashback of the week and we’re hoping for some jaws to be dropped. Taking you back to 2011 which is almost a decade ago, this gorgeous photo features Kareena Kapoor, Preity Zinta, designer Manish Malhotra and director Punit Malhotra all in one frame. The statement made above seems to be making a connection here as these iconic people made a statement.

Coming to their wardrobe, Bebo showed off her toned body in a gorgeous black saree which was draped over a low-waist skirt and showed off her midriff through the sheer fabric. A sleeveless blouse, silver earrings and straight hair completed her look and grabbed quite a lot of eyeballs.

Moving on we have Preity Zinta who posed in a lime green Anarkali with an embellished dupatta draped over her shoulders. Neutral makeup and gold accessories added more to the look. All the men in the photo are dressed in their versions of dapper black attires.

This flashback has brought back quite a lot of memories and to be honest, we do miss the competitive Bollywood drama we had back then.

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Share your comment ×