Flashback Friday: When Kareena Kapoor Khan looked RAVISHING in a red gown while pregnant with Taimur

Whether it is on the red carpet, the runway or the streets when Kareena Kapoor Khan steps out she makes heads turn with her outfits. The diva has been reigning the fashion industry ever since she stepped into Bollywood. From the time she played the role of Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, the actress has been labelled as Bollywood's fashionista. Even when Bebo was pregnant with her first child, Taimur Ali Khan back in 2016, she managed to make hearts stop with her red carpet looks!

Back in 2016, Kareena Kapoor Khan attended the Lux Golden Rose Awards while she was pregnant with her firstborn, Taimur Ali Khan. The actress walked the red carpet looking absolutely ravishing in a brilliant red off-shoulder gown custom-made for her by designer duo Gauri and Nainika. The chiffon number allowed Bebo to breathe since it wasn't clingy, but still flattered her figure and showed off her belly. The off-shoulder ensemble featured pleated long floor-length sleeves. The fit-and-flare number was styled with a stunning diamond bracelet and ring to complete her already glam look.

Bebo's makeup was also every bit flattering. A flawless base, filled-in brows, defined eyes, flushed cheeks and glossy lips completed the diva's glam look. Her long hair was styled in a glossy, poker-straight manner to further accentuate her look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's red carpet outfit took us on a trip down memory lane. While she went all-out glam while pregnant with Taimur, the actress revealed in her book that it wasn't the same with Jeh and she opted for more comfortable, breezy clothing when carrying her second baby. Not that she looked any less glamorous even then!

