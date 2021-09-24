Flashback Friday: When Kareena Kapoor walked the ramp with a baby bump in Sabyasachi at Lakme Fashion Week

Another Friday is here, and it is time for us to take a look back at the memory lane. We are here to cherish some fashionable moments that we were awe-inspired from. Here is a throwback to when Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunted her baby bump at Lakme Fashion Week.

As Lakme Fashion Week 2021 is approaching, how can we miss some amazing fashion statements from the past years? Do you remember how mesmerizing she looked? Kareena has always been a fashion diva, and her looks have been a statement for the people. This time she made our heads with her style and broke the conventional ramp walk style. The actress was five months pregnant with her first child Taimur when she walked the ramp in 2016. She has been the brand ambassador of Lakme for so many years. This time being the showstopper was a memorable moment for her.

Kareena looked like an ultimate 'Nawabi Begum' in her Sabyasachi ensemble. She donned a Mehendi green coloured lehenga with a kurta featuring golden embroidery. The net kurta had a crew neck with full sleeves, which had heavy golden thread embroidery with sequins. The frock style kurta embraced her baby bump. The net skirt was covered with golden sequin flowers and a golden border at the bottom.

She wore a similar dupatta with a golden border to one shoulder and rest draped on her head. The actress rocked the look with a statement maang tikka. As for the makeup, she went with shimmer eyeshadow, contoured face and nude lips. A subtle yet glamorous look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked like a royal queen in her whole ensemble and even Sabyasachi Mukerjee was in awe. The actress amazed everyone with her bold move.

