Flashback Friday: When Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt showed how to twin and slay in monochrome outfits

The term 'twinning' is cemented utterly well in the world of fashion. People love to match up (style-wise) intentionally with someone they adore or it turns out to be a co-incidental activity, call it anything, it's just too addictive and makes you want to set style goals. This supremely good old-fashion concept is so popularised today, it's almost every day you stumble upon people in the same attire or hue, and hence, this keeps trending. As interesting as it can be, don't hold back on churning out a look that's chicest and comfiest in all its glory.

Here we are with what we call a 'Flashback Friday' and this one is surely extra special. It's the last day of 2021 and we're here to wrap it up with a bang. The cute kind with pictures of Bollywood town's two stunning starlets. They know of talent and apply it wherever they go. Seen them act and doll up time and again? You'll second this without an extra push.

In one of the episodes of BFF's with Vogue Season 2, it had Neha Dhupia as the chat show host while Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt were the guests. They were styled by Ami Patel in monochrome avatars and that's the colour coordination one should absolutely root for. The ever-revered black and white looked a little gorgeous that day as the Sooryanvanshi actress wore a white shirt in rolled-up sleeves and tucked it neat inside Appapop's asymmetrical black skirt. It had a party-ready aesthetic with studs, flap-like design, and a pretty star print lace insert detail that sneaked out. Kat's outfit was wrapped up with Christian Louboutin's black spiked pumps and sleek hair with glossy pink makeup that looked absolutely lovely.

The RRR actress too followed suit with a glum nod. Dressed cool in Deux A's white shirt that bore #CHAMP embroidery in gold, the rolled-up sleeve outfit was teamed with black high-waist paper bag trousers that cropped a little above her ankles. Her look was sealed off with black pumps that bore typography in white. Look at her fabulous wavy tresses that complemented her pink pout and blush.

