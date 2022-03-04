Flashback Friday: When Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma shone bright in sequin outfits while promoting Zero

Back in 2018, two of Bollywood's leading ladies starred opposite King Khan in Zero. While the film received mixed reviews, the cast definitely had no regrets thanks to all the fun they had together on set and during promotions of the film. Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma became fast friends and bonded well on the sets so much so that they even twinned during their promotions!

In 2018, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma stepped out in sparkly sequin dresses to promote Zero. While Kat picked out a sequin shimmery silver number that ended at her knees and teamed it with a denim jacket, Anushka rocked a shimmery pink full-sleeve high neck number that ended at her ankles.

Both the divas complete their looks with strappy white stilettos. The 38-year-old Sooryavanshi actress left her long brunette locks free and sported minimal makeup while letting her dress do the talking. Anushka on the other hand styled her hair pulled back into a low ponytail and similarly dewy skin to complete her look.

Shahrukh Khan on the other hand kept his look casual in a striped red and white shirt paired with simple black pants, white sneakers and sunglasses.

Clearly, great minds think alike for both the actresses who shimmered in sequin numbers. What are your thoughts on Katrina and Anushka's throwback looks? Comment below and let us know.

