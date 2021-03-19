Flashback Friday: When Katrina Kaif played muse to Manish Malhotra in a black and gold lehenga

Taking a walk down memory lane, we reminisce about when Katrina Kaif dazzled the runway in a black and gold lehenga by Bollywood's favourite designer! Check it out.

The FDCI and Lakme Fashion Week have come together, to put up a one of its kind, phygital fashion show where half the shows have been pre-recorded while the other half are set to happen on-ground!

The pandemic has led them to this innovative concept. While we're all glued to our screens, we can't help but get nostalgic about the times when fashion weeks were physical and we saw models walking down an actual runway! With all this sense of nostalgia, we take a look back at one of our favourite moments, when played showstopper for Manish Malhotra!

Back in 2019, Manish Malhotra opened the prestigious fashion week with his stunning creations. The stage was set and the venue looked like an old Bollywood film with a magnificent chandelier adding to the ambience.

While models sashayed the runway in the designer's latest collection, his showstopper made hearts stop!

Katrina Kaif dazzled in a classic black lehenga. The bikini-style blouse featured ruffle detail and a plunging neckline that she accessorised with a statement jadau necklace also by the designer.

Her lehenga featured detailed floral, intricate embroidery in gold. The outfit put the fitness enthusiast's abs on full display as she looked breath-taking while walking down the ramp.

Katrina's makeup too was on-point. Jet black smokey eyes, nude, glossy lips, blushed cheeks and loads of highlighter were enough to accentuate Katrina's look. Her brunette locks were styled into gorgeous, messy bouncy waves to complete the starlet's look.

Despite this being over a year old, we still can't get over how phenomenal Katrina looks in the stunning outfit and her grace with which she walked down the runway!

What are your thoughts on this look? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :pinkvilla

