Flashback Friday: When Katrina Kaif wore an Antonio Grimaldi dress and hugged Alia Bhatt on the red carpet

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt have always known how to deck up and make a statement on the red carpet. The Bollywood stars who are also close friends have often been spotted at events and met up and even posed for the paparazzi on the red carpet together. Back during the HT Most Stylish Awards held in 2016, the duo who are all set to star in Zoya Akhtar's next travel film together with Priyanka Chopra Jonas met up and struck a pose on the red carpet!

Katrina Kaif stepped out of her comfort zone and experimented with her look by sporting a half-up bun with her pleated neutral-tone Antonio Grimaldi dress. The strapless number, while didn't do full justice to Kat's hourglass figure, featured a statement belt and a thigh-high slit. A pair of studded pumps, smokey eyes, nude lips and flushed pink cheeks completed the diva's red carpet look back in the day.

Alia Bhatt also walked the red carpet at the awards show. Putting forth a girl-next-door look, the RRR actress struck a pose in a Georges Hobeika white satin dress that featured colourful playful vertical stripes. A pink belt gave her fit-and-flare outfit some structure. Nude pumps, her centre-parted hair styled in a sleek manner, defined eyes and nude lips completed Bhatt's red carpet look.

Both Alia and Katrina seemed like they shared a joke and couldn't stop smiling together on the red carpet!

Which diva's outfit would you steal if you could? Comment below and let us know.

