Flashback Friday: When Katrina Kaif wore a red Anamika Khanna outfit to promote Baar Baar Dekho with Sidharth

Fashion has always been a part of Bollywood. From picking the right outfits to play a role on-screen to then styling off-screen looks to promote the film, the cycle goes on.

Katrina Kaif has always been one of the well-dressed actresses in the industry. Be it for promoting her films, at the airport, the actress always brings her A-game to the table. When she was promoting Baar Baar Dekho with co-star Sidharth Malhotra in 2016, the actress gave us a number of fun boho and indo-western outfits to take inspiration from.

One of the pieces that Katrina Kaif wore for an appearance on a reality show, was an Anamika Khanna ensemble. The 38-year-old actress picked out a bright red and gold half-saree styled over flared palazzo high-waisted pants from the ace designer's 2016 Couture collection. The drape featured a thick gold embroidered border.

Kat styled this with a pair of nude peep-toe stilettos, gold bangles and earrings. Her makeup was soft with defined eyes and glossy pink lips while her hair styled into effortless, soft waves. A simple red bindi to match her outfit completed Kat's look as she struck a pose with Sidharth Malhotra who rocked a purple pantsuit over a crisp white shirt and dress shoes.

We loved the contemporary look that Katrina pulled off to promote her film. What are your thoughts on her look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

