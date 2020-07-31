  • facebook
Flashback Friday: When Priyanka Chopra bowled a fashion blunder at a cricket match with Shah Rukh Khan

Throwing it back to 2006 when Priyanka Chopra wore denim mini skirt over black leggings and created a fashion blunder.
Mumbai
Flashback Friday: When Priyanka Chopra bowled a fashion blunder at a cricket match with Shah Rukh KhanFlashback Friday: When Priyanka Chopra bowled a fashion blunder at a cricket match with Shah Rukh Khan
Fridays are our favourite day of the week, not because we have a weekend to follow but because we have dedicated this day to flashbacks. While we all love to see how our celebrities are always on their best fashionable behaviour, we also have this guilty pleasure of looking back at how their style has evolved. For most celebrities, they struggled through their initial years in the industry to find out what their personal style looks like and during this phase, they tend to experiment a lot. 

Today, we have Priyanka Chopra from 2006 who did create quite a lot of blunders when it comes to her style and we love how her fashion sense has evolved since. These particular pictures were shot in Jaipur more than a decade and a half ago and while skirt over leggings was a trend then, there were always haters of it, including us and many more who are standing in the line behind us. She styled her pleated denim mini skirt over black leggings. Furthermore, she wore a white button-down and rolled up her sleeves. Adding more to the look, she wore a beaded layered necklace, a buckled black belt and over-sized sunglasses.

Chopra was seen enjoying the cricket match alongside Shah Rukh Khan who wore a blue embroidered shirt with matching oversized sunnies. 

What are your thoughts about it? Have you ever loved the whole skirt over the leggings trend? Let us know in the comments section below. 

Credits :getty images

