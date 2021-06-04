Flashback Friday: When Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Oscars 2016 gown became one of the most Googled dresses

PeeCee’s stunning sheer white gown was a Google hit and made her the second most searched Oscar presenter in the Red Carpet Dress category across the world. Read on to decode her popular look.

The global icon, Jonas, made her Oscar debut in 2016 wearing a jaw-dropping strapless white gown which broke the internet world becoming the most Googled dress. Priyanka Chopra didn’t fail in making her first impression the best and the beautiful gown won in showering her with all the love and fame from all across the world. And indeed, she became the second most googled Oscar presenter scoring high on fashion and popularity charts.

All hail the Zuhair Murad gown! The Lebanese designer crafted a brilliant sheer white embellished gown that featured a sweetheart neckline, floor-sweeping trail and floral lacework. The angelic mermaid-fit dress hugged her in all the right places flaunting the diva’s envious curves. The metal belt further amplified her luxe look’s charm. The star dolled up with a matching clutch bag, diamond earrings and rings for presenting the Best Editing Award at Oscars. The Rs 22 crore worth teardrop earrings from Lorraine Schwartz did make headlines contributing its share of fame in the popularity of her Oscar look. She kept the look minimal with a neat ponytail and burgundy lips. Fake eyelashes, filled in brow and smokey eye makeup complimented her mermaid-like appearance in the Zuhair Murad gown.

Her stylist Sophia Banks spoke in a magazine interview about how she hunted for the right dress for about three months and the sheer gown, though needed some alterations to fit Priyanka’s tonal figure, was the best from the tons of amazing options she had sourced. She absolutely has done an excellent job in curating the look as it became the seventh most-searched dress in Google’s end-of-the-year lists in the Oscar fashion category. We can’t admire Priyanka Chopra enough for her breathtaking look in her white gown.

