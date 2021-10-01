Flashback Friday: When Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput walked the ramp for Anita Dongre at Lakme Fashion Week

There’s no doubt and Mira Rajput are one of the IT couples in Bollywood. They have been serving couple goals since the time they got married back in 2015. Their enviable PDA packed Gram and adorable selfies with daughter Misha and son Zain has always made the netizens crazy. From being gym buddies to going on dates, the couple's style has always been on point. And so this Friday, we are looking back at the time when this duo walked the ramp together looking absolutely amazing.

As Lakme Fashion Week is approaching, we take a trip down memory lane when this power couple walked the ramp for the first time for none other than veteran designer Anita Dongre. While Shahid has collaborated with Dongre many times, it was the first time for Mira.

The couple wore shades of white in elegant ethnic wear and looked stunning. As handsome and dapper as ever, Shahid wore a white sherwani over white trousers. As for Mira, she took over the stage in an ivory lehenga with colourful prints of peach, sky blue and mint green. Her strappy blouse and lehenga skirt were decorated with blue and pink floral designs. Her sheer dupatta contained floral embroidery and patterns along the borders as well.

Mira chose to accessorise with a diamond and pearl choker necklace with matching earrings and bangles. Her side-parted hair was styled into waves and adorned with white flowers. As for her glam, she opted for a flawless base, filled-in brows, perfectly contoured cheeks, bronze eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes and soft pink lips. Mira looked fresh as a daisy and radiant in the white attire.

The couple was all smiles and couldn't keep their eyes off each other as they walked in style. Mira even twirled around in her lehenga.

We are still gushing in their love. What do you think? Tell us in the comments.

