Flashback Friday: When Sonam Kapoor wore a saree at the Cannes Film Festival and looked resplendent

This week, we dug into our archives to find two of our favourite looks at Cannes. Check it out

Sarees have been known as a piece of clothing dear to most women’s hearts in India. No matter what the occasion, you’ll often find Indian women looking their absolute best in traditional sarees. From their bridal events to parties and festival, he nine-yard is that piece of clothing that keeps giving. While it is near and dear to Indian women, took the traditional drape on a global platform at Cannes. We know a lot of women have worn sarees outside of the country, but, Sonam, did step the game up with her impeccable styling and today, we are going to discuss two such looks!

First up, we have this unconventional Anamika Khanna drape that not only worked wonders but also stole a lot of eyeballs on the red carpet. The tulle saree bore a dhoti style drape in a blush pink hue with a floral embellished border adding an extra bit of oomph. She styled it with a matching rusty gold embroidered blouse that was further covered with a tulle cape. She styled the look with a gold choker necklace that worked perfectly with the unconventionally draped saree. Adding to it, a perfect neutral makeup with sleek hair flirting with the wind, surely stole the show!

Next on our list is this white lace wonder that was elevated with the styling and impeccable amount of glamour Sonam brought to the look. Draped in a classic manner, the white lace was layered with a matching cape jacket with silver embroideries accentuating the padded shoulders. While these elements could have been enough to make a statement, Sonam styled it with a twisted low bun with a bold lip and a statement-making nose pin that stole the show!

We were and are still quite the fan of her saree looks at Cannes and definitely think it was a fashion-forward statement then!

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Cannes 2019: Sonam Kapoor’s breathtaking looks from the Cannes red carpet over the years

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×