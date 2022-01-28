Flashback Friday: When Sophie Turner looked like a desi princess in Sabyasachi at Priyanka & Nick's reception

When Priyanka Chopra tied the knot with Nick Jonas back in 2018, it was a gala affair. The duo had a lavish wedding at the Umaid Bhawan palace and followed it up with two wedding receptions, one in Delhi and another in Mumbai. In attendance for the wedding and post-wedding events were Nick and Priyanka's, family members.

Nick Jonas makes up one-third of the Jonas Brothers band and his brothers Jevin and Joe, with their wives Danielle and Sophie were also present at the wedding and played bridesmaids to PeeCee. Sophie Turner aka Sansa Stark and Priyanka Chopra grew close over time and have gone from being sisters-in-law to friends!

For PeeCee's wedding, Turner ensured she didn't steal the bride's thunder but still made for a magnificent look in a honey-beige lehenga from Sabyasachi's shelves for the reception at Delhi. The Game of Thrones actress made heads turn in her ensemble which featured a deep blouse, a massive lehenga with gold detailed embroidery all over and a matching sheer dupatta with gold embellishments all over.

The shade of her lehenga was all things royal and complimented her skin tone and hair perfectly as she struck a pose alongside husband Joe Jonas, who looked dapper in a navy blue pantsuit. To accessorise, Sophie picked out a statement emerald choker necklace, maang tikka and earrings. The 25-year-old also ensured her makeup matched her outfit with bronzed cheeks and a caramel-infused look on her eyelids and lips.

What are your thoughts on Sophie Turner's Sabyasachi look at PeeCee's reception? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Mouni Roy was a breathtaking Sabyasachi bride for her Bengali wedding to Suraj Nambiar in Goa: Yay or Nay?