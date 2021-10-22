Flashback Friday: When Tara Sutaria walked the ramp for designer Ritu Kumar at Lakme Fashion Week

Tara Sutaria maybe two films old, but has already created a storm with her sensational looks that she graces us with occasionally. She may be a newbie but has all the qualities of a star- glamour, looks, skills everything. She can carry any silhouette flatteringly as easily as she carries her off-duty looks. She's a natural talent and her ultra-glam quotient makes her a favourite among her fans. And so this Friday, we take a trip back to when this singer/ballerina walked the ramp for the first time.

We are still hungover from last week's Lakme Fashion Week and so we decided to take a short trip back to 2019 when Tara Sutaria turned showstopper for veteran designer Ritu Kumar and boy, she sure looked like a born diva.

Tara set fire to the ramp walking in a short black dress with a silk white shirt that she wore underneath. The shirt featured voluminous sleeves and a plunging neckline. It also bore embroidery throughout the shirt and buttons. The black dress came with a halter neck detail and was heavily embellished with golden embroidery. Tara paired the outfit with a fringe belt that clinched her waist accentuating her gorgeous curves.

We know how Tara loves her thigh-high boots and that's why she clubbed this gorgeous LBD with them. Poker straight hair, bold smokey eyes, glam makeup with falsies, heavily contoured cheeks with neutral lips stole the show. Even though it was her first time, we think she looked gorgeous.

