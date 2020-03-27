Flashback to when Deepika Padukone made her Cannes debut in a white saree 10 years ago

While locked in our house, we took some time out to look back at a few fashion moments and this particular Cannes debut by Deepika Padukone has caught our eye. Check it out

Just 3 years after making her debut in 2007, walked down one of the most prestigious film events of the world, The Cannes Film Festival. With just a few years in the industry, the diva managed to grab a lot of eyeballs. Not just that, while debuting on the red carpet, the then 24-year-old managed to show off her curves in a gorgeous desi saree.

The white and gold drape was definitely a bit off the usual red carpet attire, but Padukone made a powerful cultural statement. Draped in a classic way, she showed enough of her midriff while her gold blouse, embellishments and clutch managed to steal the show. Considering it was 2010, we assume going OTT was the only mantra and we definitely aren’t complaining!

By dissecting her look further, Ms Padukone wore a low back blouse with embellished strings pulling it together. Her hair was then pulled back in a centre-parted low bun that showed off her tattoo. Matching gold earrings, a watch, a bracelet, a large ring and bindi accessorised her look while she glammed up for the carpet with a brown lip hue, perfectly smudged shadow and filled in brows.

In an interview with Hindustan Times in the same year, the designer of the saree, Rohit Bal said, ‘I think the only one superstar at this time at Cannes is going to be Deepika Padukone. There's nobody better than Deepika to break the rules and it's going to attract a lot of attention.’

Looking back we definitely think that wearing a saree on the red carpet was a great choice. However, it feels like she overdid it with the accessories as it clashed with the ample of gold on the saree.

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

