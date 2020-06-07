Flashback to when Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik dressed up in ethnic outfits to celebrate Eid in style 

Back in 2018, both Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid celebrated Eid together for which they both opted for ethnic wear!

By far, one of the cutest couples in Hollywood, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have had a rocky on again-off again relationship for the longest time. Recently, news broke that Gigi Hadid is pregnant with Zayn Malik's baby! The soon-to-be parents have locked themselves up like the rest of the world to flatten the Covid-19 curve. Two years ago, when the couple had celebrated their festival, Eid together and with Zayn's family and took to Instagram to commemorate the joyous occasion.

For the festival, both Gigi and Zayn dressed up in traditional outfits and looked stunning in them as usual! Gigi opted for an orange kurti with an asymmetrical hemline from a Pakistani brand - Janan. She styled this seamlessly with a pair of white trousers that featured a fringed hem. Malik on the other hand, opted for a crisp white kurta and paired it with maroon trousers.

Zayn's mother and sister, Trishna Malik and Waliyha Azad also followed the dress code and opted for kurtas for the occasion. While Trishna looked lovely in a colourful kurta, Waliyha opted for a simple white one and paired it with classic white pants. It was the first time the couple were celebrating the festival together. Zayn's father Yaser Malik, is a British Pakistani while Gigi's father, Mohamed Hadid is a Muslim who lived in Syria and Lebanon before going to America.

