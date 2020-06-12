FlashbackFriday: 5 times Deepika Padukone stole the show in 2017

We pick 5 looks that really made us take DP seriously as a fashion icon back in 2017. These are some GREAT ones!

If we were to pick a pivotal year when really found her look, vibe and style, it would be 2017. She was hiding under a lot of shadows and thinking too much about the “supposed to be”. But come 2017 and our lady really shone with her fashion game. The actor helmed by her stylist Shaleena Nathani started showing great promise when it came to the outfits and the confidence went up there too. She didn’t just dress for her body and age, but also took risks and experimented with her sartorial thresholds.

Well, 'Nuff said! Here are some outfits from way back in 2017 that totally changed the way we looked at Deepika’s fashion choices.

Let’s start with this stunning solid gold gown by Monisha Jaising. She emulated the trophy that night but made it hotter. The OTT off-shoulder sleeves, the liquid gold texture of the fabric and of course the thigh-high slit was everything! Not just the outfit but she kept her makeup minimal and even the accessories were kept on the down-low. This is when the art of balance was practised with triumph.

Next, we have this GORGEOUS crimson red Gauri and Nainika number. It was custom made for her and it looked just like it. The low back, the mermaid bottom silhouette, the long train; everything complemented her svelte frame to perfection. Let us not forget the OTT bow. She was a gift from the Gods that night.

Now let’s talk sarees, we know how much love there is between DP and Sabyasachi and today we could easily count her in the top 3 women to carry sarees off like second skin. But back in 2017 she took a cue from Kundra’s book and decided to don a saree with a fierce and contemporary twist. She wore this black Sabyasachi saree with a barely-there bralette-blouse and a studded thin belt completing the desi fierce vibe. A smokey eye and sleek ponytail basically put the look on this list.

This is how you colour block! A huge trend on the fashion circuit even today, colour blocking has a lot of room for error. But DP and Shaleena pulled this one off beautifully. She wore this dreamy off-shoulder Bibhu Mohapatra dress with a large train. She matched her heels to the black corset breaking the monotony but still sticking to the palette. And her makeup also complimented the colour blocking. She sported soft eyes with a dark lip completing the look. The updo just helped this outfit show off her beautiful shoulders even more.

Paying homage to the ‘50s and ‘60s we saw DP in a bright red and white body con midi by Alexander McQueen. The deep square neckline, the puffy sleeves that created the broad shoulder illusion, the cutouts at the waist and the slightly ruffled hem; everything screamed classic and vintage including her red lip and gold hoops. We are also glad she let her hair down for this one.

After this, her fashion journey has just kept going up. Yeah, there have been a couple of blips on the way, but the wins have outnumbered those by a landslide. Which outfit did you like the most?

