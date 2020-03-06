Footwear Trends of 2020: Go from desk to dinner while looking stylish the Bata way

Bata has been around for decades and has always set trends when it comes to footwear. Here are the 5 Spring/Summer trends to look forward to this season!

In India, when somebody says the word shoes, the first name that comes to mind almost instantly is Bata. The European footwear brand has been around for ages and has now revamped itself completely! The latest collection from the brand is all about giving its contemporary and latest designs a vintage twist. The brand partnered with Lakme Fashion Week recently to showcase its new Spring Summer 2020 collection. This got the ball rolling as celebrated designers like RidhiMehra, Pankaj & Nidhi and more rung in their latest collection by setting not just outfit, but footwear trends too with Bata.

In addition to that, a total of 19 influencers got on board and sported the brand’s latest collection at the Lakme Fashion Week which created quite a buzz on Instagram with mind-boggling engagement on the social media platform! The stories made a whopping 270k impressions on Bata’s page. The influencers too posted images of themselves in the latest footwear collection with their posts reaching over 1.25 million people and garnering all the attention the delightful footwear deserved.

With that, let’s delve into some of the key footwear trends that were spotted at the fashion week.

Minimalism

Simple silhouettes and classic colours will never go out of style. The latest collection features shoes that are all about clean lines and hassle-free ways to wear the heel. The block heel sandals look like they mean business and are feminine at the same time.

Shimmer and shine

From block heels to kitten heels, metallic footwear is something that can be taken from desk to dinner. In the form of both, kitten heels for more comfort during presentations and block heels to hit the club in style, this shoe is sure to ensure all eyes are on you.

Red hot

The colour that screams power, intensity and sensuality all in one is a big hit on the runway and off. The high-impact colour shoe goes with literally every colour and is perfect to make a statement while showing off your personal style.

Snakeskin

One print that screams retro is snakeskin. Footwear with this print is perfect and goes with everything including pantsuits and fun dresses. In the form of mules, pumps and loafers, this print has never been easier to wear!

Fun Florals

Nothing screams romance and femininity the way florals do. The fun print looks impeccable on everything from pumps to sandals and sneakers to make it easier to wear everywhere from formal date nights at a fancy restaurant to a fun picnic in the park.

