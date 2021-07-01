Former Victoria Secret model Bridget Malcolm REVEALED the bitter reality of working with the lingerie brand

Bridget Malcolm has something to tell the world about the reality behind all the glam and sexiness. While we wish to see the bright side always, there’s more than what your screen can tell. Read on to see what’s worth more than just a headline.

It was in 1997, Founder, Roy Raymond gave a green signal for the public to shop for luxe lingerie. The brand had its highs and lows and seems to sail safely through it all with new members hopping in to make it work. By weaving fancy terms and embellished bras, it hit to fame no doubt. Do you remember the days when we were all glued to our television as we watched the Victoria Secrets’ models walk the ramp? We may have yearned for a similar body type, little did we know they had to put up with the brand’s many demands to be up there.

In the past few years, consumers raised complaints of the lingeries’ tawdry fabric, and to make it worse, the former Chief Marketing Officer Ed Razek, in an interview he made an ugly statement about not wanting to include transsexuals in the show. It’s a pity to see a firm fail to be diverse in its choice of selecting models hailing from all communities. The very reason is the prime factor that’s contributing to its major collapse. Razek didn’t stop here, he believed in body shaming models too.

Ex-Victoria Secret’s model, Bridget Malcolm took to TikTok to tell us what works for the brand in 2016 felt like. She has been woke about the hurdles from force-consumption of drugs to being sexually assaulted by an employee. It was in 2018, the Australian model first revealed about her an eating disorder that messed up her digestive health and fed to the growth of anxiety. In the latest video put out by her, the 29-year-old projected the size 30A bra to the screen that she wore back in 2016 at Victoria’s Secret fashion show. With 34B as the current size, she explained how unhealthy she was then. She further went on to give us a clear picture of her donning the fit in 2016 as she uttered, “ Look how big it was on me. It is saddening and it breaks m heart.” She also mentioned Razek who rejected her for the brand’s 2017 show because he felt, “that her body didn’t look good enough” the sole reason being the size reaching up to 30B.

Can the man get any more awful and judgemental?

What are your thoughts about this appalling story? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas inspires us to glam up our closet with polka dots

Credits :GETTY IMAGES

Share your comment ×