Gal Gadot GLITTERS in a sequin Loewe dress with a thigh high slit for the premiere of Red Notice

by Sneha Kalra   |  Published on Nov 04, 2021
   
Gal Gadot and her Red Notice co-stars just had a huge fashion moment together! The trio, Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal, attended the red carpet premiere of the film last night and matched in different shades of red! Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, Red Notice is slated to release on Netflix later this month and the trio has already kicked off promotions for the much-awaited film.

The 36-year-old mother-of-three looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a sequin red Loewe strappy dress which featured a thigh-high slit with a ruffle hem as she matched with the red carpet. The Wonder Woman star's glittery dress ended just below her knees and she accessorised the look with a pair of simple strappy gold stilettos and drop-diamond earrings, keeping things minimal.

Gal's makeup is worth a mention as well. Her cropped locks were styled in a slick-back manner and made way for her makeup to steal the limelight. A flawless base, filled-in brows, defined eyes with loads of mascara on her lashes and scarlet red lips completed the diva's look.

Ryan Reynolds twinned with his co-star in a red corduroy three-piece pantsuit, a grey shirt and a red and grey polka-dot tie beneath. Dwayne Johnson on the other hand opted for a much darker plum-hued pantsuit made from soft velvet and styled it over a simple white shirt as he posed with his co-stars.

What are your thoughts on Gal Gadot and her co-stars red carpet looks? Comment below and let us know.

Credits: getty images


