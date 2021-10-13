Gaurav Gupta to Anamika Khanna: 6 Size inclusive labels at FDCI X LFW that featured plus size models on ramp

The second edition of FDCI X LFW joint fashion week ended successfully on 10th October as the gorgeous Kareena Kapoor Khan closed the show wearing a mermaid fit gown by ace designer Gaurav Gupta. The 5-day phygital event gave a platform for several designers to showcase their masterpieces and with a theme #DefinetoRedfine, the fashion week saw several labels keen on adding at least one pulse size model on their runway.

Fashion, in general, is for everyone regardless of one’s size or colour but for so long we have been brutally fed with content that glamorizes size zero figures looking as fair as Helen of Troy walking the runway like a Greek Goddess. The rise in Internet users and people calling out brands for their ignorance in catering to the plus-size category had, in a way, made brands deliberately include plus-size models not just in their catalogue shoots but also in their collection displays and big event ramps. The recent outrage by Dr Cuterus aka Tanaya Narendra for body shaming during her bridal shopping at Tarun Tahiliani’s outlet brought a lot of scrutiny and emphasis on fashion brands being size-exclusive. Here are 6 labels that included plus-size models adoring their designer pieces on the ramp last week at the FDCI X LFW.

Gaurav Gupta

The grand finale of the fashion week was by designer Gaurav Gupta, whose marine-inspired collection featured plus-size models in awe-inspiring gowns made from recycled ocean waste making a statement on the ramp. Watching those beautiful women with a wet hairdo and glam makeup donning their glorious GG gown was all things inspiring and motivating. It sure encourages women of all kinds to try on fashion pieces that are conventionally told ‘not meant for them.’

Sanjukta Dutta

Sanjukta Dutta presented her beautiful bridal lehenga collection in shades of bright red and pearl white at the FDCI X LFW #ColoursOfIndia. Among other beautiful women on the ramp, Sanjukta Dutta made sure to be size inclusive and by adorning her stunning red lehenga, a pulse size model totally set the ramp on fire!

Anamika Khanna

Celeb favourite designer Anamika Khanna’s AK OK collection touched upon various aesthetics, distinct silhouettes and ended with a range of ensembles each carrying an individualistic character of its own. The collection also featured oversized kaftans and offbeat tops that were donned by pulse size models who sent out a new wave of fashion fetish with their sensuous charms.

Pankaj & Nidhi

The designer duo, Pankaj and Nidhi’s quirky collection bore scenescapes of the Amalfi coastline in the South of Italy and trendy silhouettes. The size-inclusive label’s Spring Summer ‘22 collection also showcased pulse-size flowy dresses though we are dubious as to why only one pulse size model walked on the ramp.

Nikita Mhaisalkar

Nikita Mhaisalkar’s label has always been size-inclusive and in our exclusive interview, the designer had also spoken about more than 20 percent of her clients being centred around the plus-size community. Her fresh collection titled ‘Canvas’ also saw stunning kaftans and breezy dresses adorned by plus-size models.

Twinkle Hanspal

FDCI X LFW’s GenNext winner, Twinkle Hanspal, opened the show on October 6th with her chic debut collection at the fashion week featuring blazer suits,co-ord sets and several offbeat semi-formal looks that are perfect for working women’s post-pandemic wardrobe. The collection also catered a few stunning looks for the plus-size community.

Though the numbers were considerably less, we are happy to see labels being size-inclusive and opting for women in all shape and colour to light up the ramp. What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below.\

