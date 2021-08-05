Genelia D'Souza's style is everything chic & contemporary: 5 Style tips EVERY Leo girl ought to take from her

Actor, producer, wife and mother Genelia D'Souza has been making hearts skip a beat with her on-screen performances in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil films so far. The actress is known for her girl-next-door roles in Tujhe Meri Kasam, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na and more, the diva's on-screen outfits and hair went viral making her an instant internet sensation!

Off-screen too, D'Souza has proven that she's a style icon in every sense. The actress who belongs to the Leo star sign shows off her bright, bold and vibrant personality through her outfits and we think every Leo woman ought to take notes from her on how to look spunky at all times!

There's no such thing as too much denim

You don't have to scroll too low into Genelia's Instagram feed to see a number of denim looks. From denim jackets to shorts and even dresses, she's sported it all! Denim is known for its toughness and durability while always maintaining a stylish look even when rugged - no wonder Genelia loves it so much!

Drama all the way!

For every Leo, drama is part of their personality. Allow your dramatic side to shine through with your outfits as Genelia does! The actress brings in the drama with her very dramatic flared sleeves when she needs to make a statement. The mother-of-two usually opts for short dresses with bright coloured exaggerated sleeves that serve the purpose and ensure all eyes are on her!

When in doubt, wear red

For any Leo, it is important that the attention remains on them and they remain the focal point when out in the public eye. And what better way to grab eyeballs than wearing the most daring shade - bright red! Be it pants or dresses, the actress has managed to wear it all seamlessly, with no qualms whatsoever!

Contemporary Indian looks for a style upgrade

Be it giving her sarees a modern twist by pairing them with dhotis, or sporting an exaggerated kurta, nothing is too edgy for Genelia when it comes to experimenting with traditional outfits. Like a true Leo, she loves to stay true to her roots but at the same time wants to bring about a fresh mindset and create her own look.

Comfort first

The thing about the lion is that it will protect its territory but won't step out of its comfort zone. Genelia lets this aspect of her personality shine through by ensuring that comfort comes first. When she's heading out to the gym, Genelia picks out athleisure looks that aren't just comfortable but also allow her to move in. Be it pastels or darker hues, the actress has mastered the art of looking chic while staying cool!

