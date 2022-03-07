Gigi Hadid is all set to donate her fashion month earnings for the Ukrainians and Palestinians in need

"Make love, not war" has been the catchphrase that has seemed to be waived off from the mind of the Russian president, Vladimir Putin. Ukraine and Palestine need our daily prayers and good vibes to stay strong amidst all the brutality they've been forced to put up with. Bleak days have actively been around for them and in a world where humanity is falling apart, we'd all love to believe that there's a ray of sunshine waiting out there to brighten up every soul.

One such celebrity who came forward to extend help is the supremely renowned model, Gigi Hadid. Having followed the wondrous heart and footsteps chosen by Mica Argañaraz, a model from Argentina known to be the famous face of luxury fashion houses like Chanel and Versace, the 26-year-old took to social media to announce that she too pledges to donate her earnings from the Fall 2022 fashion parades that are scheduled in line for her. She quoted, "We would like to walk for something". This move is to help the innocent who are constantly suffering from the war in Ukraine and the ones who are seeing the same light in Palestine.

The mother-of-one further mentioned, "Our eyes and hearts must be open to all human injustice. May we all see each other as brothers and sisters, beyond politics, beyond race, beyond religion. At the end of the day, innocent lives pay for war-not leaders." Gigi signed off with a two-liner slogan that read, "HANDS OFF UKRAINE. HANDS OFF PALESTINE. PEACE. PEACE. PEACE."

