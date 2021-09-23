Gigi Hadid and Rihanna look FIERCE at the latter's Savage X Fenty red carpet

It was an eventful night for Hollywood's A-listers on September 22. Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 show commenced in full swing and saw everybody including RiRi herself, supermodel Gigi Hadid, actor Vanessa Hudgens and more witness the event and stole the show with their outfits.

Gigi Hadid posed for the shutterbugs in a white pantsuit. Her white blazer was secured with an oversized gold pin and gave us a good look at her lace bralette. The mother-of-one styled this with a pair of high-waisted flared pants. While her outfit was fairly simple, the supermodel's accessory game was every bit bold and fierce. Stacked up layers of pearls made for a statement necklace, elegant earrings and a pair of white pumps completed her look.

Gigi's centre-parted hair was styled in a poker-straight manner while sooty eyeshadow and plum-hued lip completed her glam for the evening.

Rihanna opted for a funky look in a bright neon mini dress that had crystals on it. She styled this further with a matching cropped hoodie that was zipped up. Neutral-tone pumps and a bright red manicure on her long nails added a touch of fierceness to this outfit. RiRi's black hair was left loose and a flawless base, filled-in brows, sculpted cheekbones and glossy lips completed her look.

Vanessa Hudgens made jaws drop in a peacock green coordinated set. She paired a black risque lacy bra with her high-waisted slouched pants and a matching long shrug to cover up. A slinky silver body chain and statement silver necklace accessorised her look. The former High School Musical actress' cropped locks were side-parted while the right amount of blush and gloss on her lips accentuated her features. Filled-in brows and loads of mascara topped off this glam-risque look.

