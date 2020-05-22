Gigi Hadid on being pregnant during fashion week: People think I do fillers on my face 

The supermodel who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik, talked about walking the runway while she was a few months pregnant!

Last month, news broke that Gigi Hadid was pregnant with boyfriend Zayn Malik's child. The supermodel's mother, Yolanda Hadid then confirmed the news a couple of days later. The news of Gigi's pregnancy broke just after the wrap of up important fashion weeks including New York, London, Paris and Milan, all that Hadid was part of!

The 25-year-old who is currently quarantining with her sister Bella, did an Instagram live with makeup artist Erin Parsons. During the live session, Gigi revealed that she did indeed walk the runways while she was pregnant! Hadid also addressed that bring pregnant while walking the runways, may have also affected the way she looked. Hadid revealed that she has always had cheeks since she was born. But what annoys her, is that people are quick to judge. "People think I do fillers on my face and that's why my face is round. Especially fashion month, when I was already, like, a few months preggo, you know," she said while doing her makeup.

While she was pregnant, Hadid walked for a number of shows including shows for Marc Jacobs, Tom Ford, Burberry, Fendi, Prada, Versace, Chanel, etc. and didn't let her pregnancy slow her down! "I'm happy with the natural process of the world," Hadid added when asked about how she would feel if her face changed even more.

