Gigi Hadid to Doja Cat: Fashion stunners show glass bags are the hit accessory we need to stay chic

Time to part ways with being team leather or cotton bags. Glass bags have earned a place in fashion history and are seen doing regular rounds now as stars have re-introduced us to the accessory. As you dip your hands into the season that does only a sexy style, these arm candies are ready to scream for attention just for you so a quick head-turning statement is made.

If you too can't wait to ascend to the high-glam status just like your stars make this possible with one look at a time, here are three celebrities who have shown us how to carry this It-accessory. Fragile is the way to be and that's the disclaimer! Make or break a look, you decide!

Gigi Hadid

She's a trendsetter and even before we could learn of how fashionable these bags are, the mother of one gave this her back in 2018. She looked ultra-bright in a yellow collared shirt gown by Brandon Maxwell. This full-sleeved number was styled with double necklaces and a spring-like belt. Just when we looked for a punchy take right here, the glass bag was spotted. Her see-through box bag with a gold top handle held inside it a bottle of sparkling rosé drink. You see that's how an exceptional bag is put to use.

Kylie Jenner

We've all shown much adoration for pantsuits, true right? The beauty mogul showed us another avant-garde style. You can pair your blazer with shorts or a skirt over organza pants and club it all together with zipper pointed-toe pumps. And, all these wouldn't be much charming without the Coperni glass bag that entailed two horns. This bag can accommodate one or two things as the mother of two rightly did.

Doja Cat

Rightly going all matchy-matchy was her gown and the bag. Styled by Brett Alan Nelson, the Streets singer dazzled in a blue Atelier Versace gown that came with a corset-style bodysuit and sheer fabric. Her diamond-studded accessories looked its luxe part but for us, the winner was absolutely the blue ombré glass bag by Coperni which was stacked up with candies.

