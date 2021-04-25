Gigi Hadid FLAUNTS her toned figure in an Isa Boulder outfit for her birthday with Zayn Malik and Bella Hadid

The 26-year-old supermodel rung in her birthday with beau Zayn Malik and sister Bella, at a food truck in NYC! Take a look.

Spotted in New York City on April 23, Gigi Hadid looked thrilled to be celebrating her birthday. The American supermodel stepped out with boyfriend Zayn Malik, sister Bella Hadid and mother Yolanda Hadid for a simple celebration. They visited a cheese truck and seemed like cheese was the theme of Hadid's party!

For the evening, Hadid was styled by celebrity stylist Mimi Cuttrell who picked out a light blue blouse and matching pair of pants from Isa Boulder. The outfit hugged her lean figure that seems to have bounced back post her delivery. The blouse was backless and the outfit was styled with pointed-toe white pumps with small heels and stacked up gold necklaces.

To complement this, her makeup artist Patrick Ta ensured Hadid glowed with blush pink cheeks, simple cat eyeliner and plump lips. Her hair was kept away from her face with two small bubble ponytails in the front.

Zayn, who stayed by Gigi's side all night, kept one arm around Hadid at all times. He kept it simple in a black tee and jeans and topped it off with a striking blue and white jacket.

Bella Hadid who is known for her experimental style didn't let us down with her outfit. She picked out a corset-like bodysuit with a criss-cross neckline and off-shoulder sleeves. She styled this with a pair of high-waisted corduroy boot-cut pants. She completed her look with a pair of tan suede boots, a gold necklace, dark eye makeup and her hair styled in a criss-cross manner, bringing back the early '20s trend!

What are your thoughts on Gigi and Bella's styles? Which Hadid sister's outfit is more your type?

