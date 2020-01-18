Gigi Hadid gives lessons on street style in a woolen vest and flat leather boots to keep cosy in NYC

The American supermodel made a chic style statement as she was papped on the streets of New York. Take a look at her winter style!

Winter is meant for not just for layering up and steaming cups of hot cocoa, but also for looking chic and fashionable in the season's hottest shades - black and grey. Giving lessons on how to style multiple shades of the same colour, is none other than American supermodel Gigi Hadid who put her chicest foot forward as she was papped in the streets of New York City.

Known for her style and fashion looks both on and off the runway and red carpet, Gigi Hadid made a strong case for winter street style. The model stepped out in an off-duty look which featured a simple white tee and straight cut black jeans. To top off her casual look, Hadid picked out a black blazer and topped it off with a woollen vest by Ganni to keep warm. To accessorise, Gigi picked out black flat-soled leather boots with a pointed toe, a matching tote bag by Ralph Lauren, a simple gold neckpiece and dark glass gold-rimmed aviator sunnies. To finish off her go-to look, she pulled her blonde locks up into a sleek bun.

To complete her typical off-duty style to show that she means business, Hadid also carried with her a cup of coffee to keep her hands warm and sip on in the cool climate.

The model can often be spotted in casual outfits and is hence known to make a strong case for chic street style that is the ultimate mix of both fashion and comfort. Hadid is even known to take business looks like pantsuits and style them with sneakers, putting her comfort over everything else!

We absolutely love Gigi's look and think it is perfect and easy to recreate this winter. What are your thoughts on Gigi's look? Love it or hate it?

Credits :getty images

